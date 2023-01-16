Dr. Gould accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randy Gould, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randy Gould, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Davie, FL. They completed their fellowship with St Vincents Hospital Catholic Med Center Of Ny
Dr. Gould works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Specialists of South Florida Davie10650 W State Road 84 Ste 104, Davie, FL 33324 Directions (954) 382-1550Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Westside Regional Medical Center8201 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 473-6600
Family Health Services of West Broward2057 N University Dr, Sunrise, FL 33322 Directions (954) 382-1550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 4 6517 Taft St Ste 203, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 382-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Randy Gould is a compassionate and listening doctor who is an outstanding clinician who is highly skilled in diagnosis. I have never felt more confident and relaxed than when being treated by Gould. In my experience I have found that those Specialists who have been trained in New York City’s Teaching Hospitals come out with unique skills as a result of their intensive hospital training and experiences. I feel very fortunate that Dr.Gould is my Cardiologist. Nothing is better or more important than having Trust in those that safeguard our Health.
About Dr. Randy Gould, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1184630352
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Hospital Catholic Med Center Of Ny
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gould has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gould has seen patients for Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gould on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Gould. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gould.
