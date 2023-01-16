See All Cardiologists in Davie, FL
Dr. Randy Gould, DO

Cardiology
4.7 (108)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Randy Gould, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Davie, FL. They completed their fellowship with St Vincents Hospital Catholic Med Center Of Ny

Dr. Gould works at Cardiovascular Specialists of South Florida in Davie, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL, Sunrise, FL and Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Specialists of South Florida Davie
    10650 W State Road 84 Ste 104, Davie, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 382-1550
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Westside Regional Medical Center
    8201 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 473-6600
  3. 3
    Family Health Services of West Broward
    2057 N University Dr, Sunrise, FL 33322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 382-1550
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    6517 Taft St Ste 203, Hollywood, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 382-1550

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Murmur
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Heart Palpitations
Heart Murmur
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Heart Palpitations

Treatment frequency



Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 16, 2023
    Dr. Randy Gould is a compassionate and listening doctor who is an outstanding clinician who is highly skilled in diagnosis. I have never felt more confident and relaxed than when being treated by Gould. In my experience I have found that those Specialists who have been trained in New York City’s Teaching Hospitals come out with unique skills as a result of their intensive hospital training and experiences. I feel very fortunate that Dr.Gould is my Cardiologist. Nothing is better or more important than having Trust in those that safeguard our Health.
    Alan Gould — Jan 16, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Randy Gould, DO
    About Dr. Randy Gould, DO

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184630352
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Vincents Hospital Catholic Med Center Of Ny
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Saint Vincent's Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gould has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gould has seen patients for Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gould on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    108 patients have reviewed Dr. Gould. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gould.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gould, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gould appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

