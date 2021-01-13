Dr. Randy Hawkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Hawkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Randy Hawkins, MD
Dr. Randy Hawkins, MD is a Pulmonologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Centinela Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Hawkins' Office Locations
Vitas Healthcare Corporation of California990 W 190th St Ste 550, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (310) 324-2273
Regent Medical Group Laboratory644 E Regent St Ste 200, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 674-1970
Marina Pointe Subacute5240 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230 Directions (310) 674-1970
Blue Dove Rehabilitation Inc.323 N Prairie Ave Ste 401, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 674-1970
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hawkins is a professional, knowledgeable, thourough, compassionate physician with an excellent bedside manner. His P.A. Lori on the other hand, should be avoided at all cost.
About Dr. Randy Hawkins, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawkins accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawkins has seen patients for Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.