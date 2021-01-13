Overview of Dr. Randy Hawkins, MD

Dr. Randy Hawkins, MD is a Pulmonologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Centinela Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Hawkins works at Vitas Healthcare Corporation of California in Torrance, CA with other offices in Inglewood, CA and Culver City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.