Dr. Randy Janczyk, MD

Critical Care Surgery
4.4 (15)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Randy Janczyk, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Janczyk works at Michigan Hernia Surgery in Royal Oak, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anthony Iacco MD Plc.
    3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 204, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 551-9090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ventral Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Ventral Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Randy Janczyk, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811988058
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Maryland Shock Trauma
    Residency
    • University Hospital S Tx Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randy Janczyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Janczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Janczyk works at Michigan Hernia Surgery in Royal Oak, MI. View the full address on Dr. Janczyk’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Janczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janczyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janczyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janczyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

