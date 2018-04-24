Dr. Randy Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Jordan, MD
Overview
Dr. Randy Jordan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Jordan works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent Cardiovascular Surgery Clinic - Little Rock - Kanis10100 Kanis Rd Ste 200, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Hever Springs301 Southridge Blvd Ste C, Heber Springs, AR 72543 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Pipefitters
- Principal Life
- QualChoice
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jordan?
I would highly recommend Dr. Jordan for your cardiology concerns. I had taken Arkansas Heart Hospital's "Keep the Beat" program which detects heart issues. My family has extensive heart problems. This information was very timely for me and also gave Dr. Jordan a snapshot of my heart and arteries so that he was able to address my concerns. Soon to be 65, anything could happen. Dr. Jordan prescribed Rx for cholesterol, 81mg aspirin, eating better, and exercise. Thank you Dr. Jordan!!
About Dr. Randy Jordan, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1780695312
Education & Certifications
- University Ark
- La State University
- La State U|La State University
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jordan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jordan works at
Dr. Jordan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jordan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.