Dr. Randy Kaplan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Kaplan, DPM
Overview of Dr. Randy Kaplan, DPM
Dr. Randy Kaplan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations
-
1
Shores Podiatry Associates PC20905 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 100, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 772-3500Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Amore Podiatry40522 Hayes Rd Ste 300, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-0910
-
3
Family Footcare, PC29355 Northwestern Hwy Ste 110, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 945-1000Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Michigan Podiatry Institute1026 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Directions (248) 541-4311
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaplan?
Dr. Kaplan is a wonderful doctor! He takes his time with his patients, explains what the problem is and goes over the options to fix the problem. You can tell that he loves what he does and his patients mean a lot to him. I would recommend him to anyone looking for a foot doctor with an amazing staff.
About Dr. Randy Kaplan, DPM
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1649256991
Education & Certifications
- Kern Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Eastern Michigan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.