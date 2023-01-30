Overview

Dr. Randy Karu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pomona, CA. They graduated from University of Colombo and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Karu works at Randy Karu, MD in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.