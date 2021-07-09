See All Ophthalmologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Randy Katz, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (24)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Randy Katz, MD

Dr. Randy Katz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Wellington Regional Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Katz works at Florida Eye Microsurgical Institute, Wellington, FL in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL and Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Katz's Office Locations

    Florida Eye Microsurgical Institute
    1717 W Woolbright Rd Ste 102, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 737-5500
    Florida Eye Microsurgical INstitutue
    2575 S State Road 7, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 792-1205
    Florida Eye Boca Raton
    9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 108A, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 451-4514

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center
  • West Boca Medical Center

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Jul 09, 2021
    I would like to say a big thank you to Dr. Katz and his staff. I am forever grateful for the excellent care that was given during my emergency situation (retina detachment). May God continue to use you in a mighty way. My eye is back to normal. Thank you to and your staff for being so kind and caring. I truly appreciate it.
    Jeniffer Barrant-Small — Jul 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Randy Katz, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861455529
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • UMDNJ New Jersey Med Sch
    Internship
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital|UMDNJ Nj Med School
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randy Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katz has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

