Dr. Randy Lieberman, MD
Overview
Dr. Randy Lieberman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Harper University Hospital.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Locations
-
1
Marcella Salib MD4160 John R St Ste 817, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (248) 666-5200
-
2
DMC Heart & Vascular311 Mack Ave # 64100, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 832-0650
-
3
DMC Lakes Family Medicine2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 2060, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Directions (248) 960-4245
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Saved My Life
About Dr. Randy Lieberman, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Danish
- 1679513543
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt Medical Center
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.