Overview

Dr. Randy Luzania, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.



Dr. Luzania works at Town Plaza Family Practice in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.