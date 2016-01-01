Dr. Neil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randy Neil, MD
Overview of Dr. Randy Neil, MD
Dr. Randy Neil, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL.
Dr. Neil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Neil's Office Locations
-
1
Fort Walton Beach Medical Center1000 Mar Walt Dr, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 862-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neil?
About Dr. Randy Neil, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1962898841
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neil works at
Dr. Neil has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.