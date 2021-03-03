See All Psychiatrists in Poughkeepsie, NY
Dr. Randy Pardell, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Randy Pardell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York Univ.

Dr. Pardell works at Riverview Psychiatric Medicine in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Riverview Psychiatric Medicine and TMS Center of the Hudson Valley
    370 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 471-1807

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Physicians Mutual
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 03, 2021
    Dr. Pardell is an exceptional psychiatrist. He is kind and caring. Dr. Pardell cares about the wellbeing of his patients and is there for them when they need him. I highly recommend Dr. Pardell to anyone.
    Allyson R. — Mar 03, 2021
    About Dr. Randy Pardell, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578516969
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Univ
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randy Pardell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pardell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pardell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pardell works at Riverview Psychiatric Medicine in Poughkeepsie, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pardell’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pardell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pardell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pardell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pardell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

