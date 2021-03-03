Dr. Randy Pardell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pardell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Pardell, MD
Overview
Dr. Randy Pardell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York Univ.
Dr. Pardell works at
Locations
-
1
Riverview Psychiatric Medicine and TMS Center of the Hudson Valley370 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-1807
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Physicians Mutual
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pardell?
Dr. Pardell is an exceptional psychiatrist. He is kind and caring. Dr. Pardell cares about the wellbeing of his patients and is there for them when they need him. I highly recommend Dr. Pardell to anyone.
About Dr. Randy Pardell, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1578516969
Education & Certifications
- Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center
- St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Center
- New York Univ
- University of Pennsylvania
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pardell accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pardell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pardell works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pardell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pardell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pardell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pardell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.