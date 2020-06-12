See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Randy Sanovich, DDS

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Randy Sanovich, DDS is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Sanovich works at Dallas Surgical Arts in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dallas Surgical Arts
    Dallas Surgical Arts
12740 Hillcrest Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75230
(972) 776-4888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Medical City Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Grafting
Broken Nose
Deviated Septum
Bone Grafting
Broken Nose
Deviated Septum

Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Temporary Anchorage Devices (TADs) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 12, 2020
    Dr Sanovich is amazing! He has a spectacular bedside manner combined with exceptional skill. I felt extremely confident putting the life of my mother in his competent and caring hands. Truly an excellent surgeon, he explained everything keeping all factors in my mother's care in a clear and defined priority. I cannot recommend him enough.
    Cameron — Jun 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Randy Sanovich, DDS

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    • 1780815365
    Education & Certifications

    • Baptist Memorial Hospital
    • University of Florida Health Science Center
    • Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry
    • University of Utah
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randy Sanovich, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanovich works at Dallas Surgical Arts in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sanovich’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

