Dr. Randy Schwartzberg III, MD
Dr. Randy Schwartzberg III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Orlando Health1414 Kuhl Ave Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-5327
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Oviedo1000 W Broadway St Ste 200, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 977-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Downtown Orlando25 W Crystal Lake St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 254-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Schwartzberg was terrific. He is knowledgeable, informative, and sensitive…. I immediately felt at ease when meeting him after I tore my ACL. I felt confident that I was receiving expert medical care. He and his staff followed up with me after the surgery. The most effective and efficient doctor visits I’ve had with any doctor. I would definitely recommend him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Amercan Sports Medicine Institute-Sports Medicine Fellowship|American Sports Medicine Institute
- Orlando Regional Healthcare System
- Orlando Regional Healthcare
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
