Dr. Randy Shafritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Shafritz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Randy Shafritz, MD
Dr. Randy Shafritz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Shafritz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shafritz's Office Locations
-
1
Rutgers Rwjuh125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 769-3132
-
2
Pinnacle Medical Group At Eatontown274 Highway 35, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 518-8615
-
3
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 518-8519
-
4
Monroe Township Office18 Centre Dr Ste 202, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 322-4773
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shafritz?
Dr Shafritz is an excellent doctor. He is very knowledgeable and answers all of my questions. He took the time to explain everything about my condition, and did a thorough examination before discussing my options. I am very pleased with the results of my surgery. He really knows his stuff. I refer all of my friends and family to him as well.
About Dr. Randy Shafritz, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1962476663
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shafritz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shafritz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shafritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shafritz works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shafritz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafritz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shafritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shafritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.