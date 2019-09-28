Overview of Dr. Randy Smith, MD

Dr. Randy Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.



Dr. Smith works at Affiliates For Womens Health in College Station, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.