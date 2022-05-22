See All Radiation Oncologists in Olympia, WA
Dr. Randy Sorum, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Olympia, WA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Randy Sorum, MD

Dr. Randy Sorum, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and Multicare Capital Medical Center.

Dr. Sorum works at Capital Medical Center in Olympia, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sorum's Office Locations

    Capital Medical Center
    3900 Capital Mall Dr SW # 100B, Olympia, WA 98502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Based on 7 ratings
    May 22, 2022
    He was very professional. He explained what was to happen. Because seeing that big machine and behind a big door can cause anxiety. Especially for me! The whole staff was professional. Every one was easy to talk with, explaining any questions I may of had. If you have to have radiation, I would trust Dr. Sorum and staff. Follow up appointments went well too. It was October when I had my radiation so there were many Sci Fi movies on then, so actually naming the radiation machine Gort from 1951 the movie "The day the earth stood still," helped with anxiety. Talking to the machine helped to relax me. Hey I'm not crazy! This just works for me in the anxiety department. Do what you have to do! Staff got a laugh out it! Thanks to Dr. Sorum and staff! I'm coming up on 5 year survival for breast cancer this October 2022! Thank you Dr. Sorum and staff!
    Linda B. — May 22, 2022
    About Dr. Randy Sorum, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1720059181
    Education & Certifications

    • St Marys Medical Center
    • U Sd Trans Res
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center
    • Multicare Capital Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randy Sorum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sorum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sorum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sorum works at Capital Medical Center in Olympia, WA. View the full address on Dr. Sorum’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

