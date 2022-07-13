Dr. Randy Tang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Tang, MD
Overview
Dr. Randy Tang, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH.
Locations
-
1
Central Office5253 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 388-6982
-
2
Downtown Bayboro Office625 6th Ave S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 388-6982
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was thorough and had great bed side manners. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Randy Tang, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presby Med Ctr Columbia U
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- University of Pennsylvania
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tang has seen patients for Warts, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
