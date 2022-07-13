See All Dermatologists in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Randy Tang, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Randy Tang, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH.

Dr. Tang works at Visage Dermatology in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Office
    5253 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 388-6982
  2. 2
    Downtown Bayboro Office
    625 6th Ave S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 388-6982

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Fungal Nail Infection
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Plantar Wart
Restylane® Injections
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Tinea Versicolor
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 13, 2022
    He was thorough and had great bed side manners. Would highly recommend.
    — Jul 13, 2022
    About Dr. Randy Tang, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285928275
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Columbia Presby Med Ctr Columbia U
    Residency
    Internship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randy Tang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tang works at Visage Dermatology in Saint Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tang’s profile.

    Dr. Tang has seen patients for Warts, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

