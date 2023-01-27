Dr. Randy Yarbrough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yarbrough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Yarbrough, MD
Overview of Dr. Randy Yarbrough, MD
Dr. Randy Yarbrough, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Yarbrough's Office Locations
Cullman Medical & Pediatric Assocs PC1948 AL Highway 157 Ste 330, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (256) 735-5277
Cullman Primary Care PC1800 AL Highway 157 Ste 201, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (256) 735-5277
- 3 2895 PO Box, Cullman, AL 35056 Directions (256) 735-5277
Hospital Affiliations
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr Yarbrough… he is the best… but needs a new office staff who handles surgeries, my surgery has been delayed because of their incompetence and I have had to handle this myself …. I should be healing and not hurting from the reason I was having surgery in the first place but because of them lying to me about the fact that they made a mistake , I am delayed with surgery. He needs someone in the office to handle these things appropriately, not a young fool who doesnt know what is going on
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1134197361
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Yarbrough has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yarbrough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yarbrough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yarbrough has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yarbrough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Yarbrough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yarbrough.
