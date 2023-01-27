Overview of Dr. Randy Yarbrough, MD

Dr. Randy Yarbrough, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Yarbrough works at Cullman Medical & Pediatric Assocs PC in Cullman, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.