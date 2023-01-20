Overview

Dr. Ranga Balasekaran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville and Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.



Dr. Balasekaran works at Northwest Gastroenterology - Springdale Chamber in Springdale, AR with other offices in Bentonville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.