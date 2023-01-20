Dr. Ranga Balasekaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balasekaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranga Balasekaran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ranga Balasekaran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville and Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.
Dr. Balasekaran works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Gastroenterology601 W Maple Ave Ste 213, Springdale, AR 72764 Directions (479) 757-8150Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
Northwest Gastroenterology2900 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 220, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (479) 757-8150Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balasekaran?
From the time we entered the Emergency Room, Northwest Hospital Bentonville, AR we were treated promptly, respectfully and kept informed as to plan of treatment. Dr Balasekaran spoke succinctly to my wife explaining ulcer cauterization. He makes eye contact and sees you as a person. He explained the plan of treatment to transition from a liquid diet to solid food and be able to go home. There were also timely follow-up visits during the hospital stay. At the one month follow up I got a handshake and a "Glad to see you." My heartfelt response was "And I'm glad to see you"! Dr B explained how a duodenal ulcer developed and how to balance a lifestyle of treating an 80 year olds joint aches and pains with avoiding another ulcer.--Knowledge is power. The entire experience was Quality Care all the way.
About Dr. Ranga Balasekaran, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518965813
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Mc
- University N Mex
- U N Mex
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balasekaran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balasekaran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balasekaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balasekaran works at
Dr. Balasekaran has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balasekaran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balasekaran speaks Spanish.
240 patients have reviewed Dr. Balasekaran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balasekaran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balasekaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balasekaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.