Overview of Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD

Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University|Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical Center|Mount Sinai School of Medicine|New York Hosp Joint Dis|NYU School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Krishna works at Complete Medical Services of NYC in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.