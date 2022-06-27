Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD
Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University|Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical Center|Mount Sinai School of Medicine|New York Hosp Joint Dis|NYU School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Krishna's Office Locations
Complete Medical Services of NYC188 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 719-7331Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Total Neuro Care P.C.1513 Voorhies Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 719-7335Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Westchester Medical Care3262 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 719-7332
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krishna listened to me, proposed solutions, and looked into my previous medical history. I felt better after the appointment because I now knew how to treat my nerve problems.
About Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Polish, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center/Bellevue Hospital|NY Hospital For Joint Diseases
- Metropolitan Hospital|Mount Sinai Hosp Med Ctr|Mount Sinai Hospital
- Metropolitan Hosp
- Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University|Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical Center|Mount Sinai School of Medicine|New York Hosp Joint Dis|NYU School of Medicine
Dr. Krishna works at
