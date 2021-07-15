Dr. Ranga Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranga Rao, MD
Overview of Dr. Ranga Rao, MD
Dr. Ranga Rao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
Cardiology Associates of Oxford Valley370 Middletown Blvd Ste 510, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-6566
Cardiology Associates at Oxford Valley2685 Knights Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions (215) 750-6566
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rao has been my DR since 1985. I am sure I would not be here now if it were not for him. I have recommended many friends to him, all were happy.
About Dr. Ranga Rao, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Jersey City Med Center
- Perth Amboy Gen Hosp|Perth Amboy Gen Hospital
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rao speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.