Dr. Ranganath Habbu, MD
Overview of Dr. Ranganath Habbu, MD
Dr. Ranganath Habbu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Euless, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Texas Health350 Westpark Way Ste 109, Euless, TX 76040 Directions (817) 354-2888
Very smart, helpful, understanding, and inciteful. Nice, calm, quiet but very friendly; and office help also nice & helpful.
About Dr. Ranganath Habbu, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1770541401
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Habbu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habbu speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Habbu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habbu.
