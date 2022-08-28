Overview

Dr. Ranganath Pathak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Delhi and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Pathak works at Sacramento Colon and Rectal Surgery Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.