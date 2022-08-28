Dr. Ranganath Pathak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pathak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranganath Pathak, MD
Dr. Ranganath Pathak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Delhi and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Downtown Office1020 29th St Ste 350, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 231-1050
Mercy San Juan Medical Center6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (800) 677-4491TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
I truly wish he was still practicing medicine. He saved lives.....
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Grant Medical Center
- Bronx-Lebonan Hospital Center
- University of Delhi
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Pathak has seen patients for Anoscopy, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pathak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pathak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pathak.
