See All General Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Ranganath Pathak, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ranganath Pathak, MD

General Surgery
3.2 (23)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ranganath Pathak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Delhi and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Pathak works at Sacramento Colon and Rectal Surgery Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Zeenat Hasan, MD
Dr. Zeenat Hasan, MD
4.5 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Ajay Ranade, MD
Dr. Ajay Ranade, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Allen Morris, MD
Dr. Allen Morris, MD
4.2 (13)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Downtown Office
    1020 29th St Ste 350, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 231-1050
  2. 2
    Mercy San Juan Medical Center
    6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 677-4491
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anoscopy
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anoscopy
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pathak?

    Aug 28, 2022
    I truly wish he was still practicing medicine. He saved lives.....
    Lisa P. — Aug 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ranganath Pathak, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ranganath Pathak, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pathak to family and friends

    Dr. Pathak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pathak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ranganath Pathak, MD.

    About Dr. Ranganath Pathak, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962489948
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Grant Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Bronx-Lebonan Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Delhi
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ranganath Pathak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pathak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pathak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pathak has seen patients for Anoscopy, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pathak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pathak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pathak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pathak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pathak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ranganath Pathak, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.