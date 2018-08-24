See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Springfield, MA
Dr. Rani Athreya, MD

Sleep Medicine
2.8 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rani Athreya, MD

Dr. Rani Athreya, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MA. They completed their fellowship with Umass Memorial Med Center

Dr. Athreya works at Pioneer Neurology & Sleep in Springfield, MA with other offices in Holyoke, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Athreya's Office Locations

    Pioneer Neurology & Sleep
    299 Carew St Ste 119, Springfield, MA 01104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 736-1500
    Holyoke Medical Center Inc.
    575 Beech St, Holyoke, MA 01040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 534-2500
    Louis G. Petcu M.d. P.c.
    10 Hospital Dr Ste 103, Holyoke, MA 01040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 736-1500
    100 Wason Ave Ste 360, Springfield, MA 01107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 726-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Medical Center
  • Cooley Dickinson Hospital
  • Holyoke Medical Center
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Ataxia
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Ataxia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rani Athreya, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • English, Tamil
    • 1114000734
    Education & Certifications

    • Umass Memorial Med Center
    • State University of New York
    • Brookdale University Hospital Center
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rani Athreya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Athreya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Athreya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Athreya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Athreya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Athreya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Athreya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Athreya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.