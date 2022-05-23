Dr. Rani Elias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rani Elias, MD
Dr. Rani Elias, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They completed their residency with Lincoln Hosp Ctr-New York MC
Dr. Elias works at
Alta Loma Pediatrics9710 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737 Directions (909) 581-0008Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Elias saved my Son’s life. His staff found a specialist to see him within 48 hours and changed the outcome of his disease. We love Dr. Elias and his staff!!!
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- Lincoln Hosp Ctr-New York MC
- Pediatrics
Dr. Elias speaks Arabic and Spanish.
