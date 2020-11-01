Overview

Dr. Rani Modayil, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Modayil works at Winthrop Gastroenterology in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm, Achalasia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.