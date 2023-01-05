Dr. Rani Nasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rani Nasser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rani Nasser, MD
Dr. Rani Nasser, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bronx, NY.
Dr. Nasser works at
Dr. Nasser's Office Locations
-
1
Montefiore Medical Center111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-7364
-
2
University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute3113 Bellevue Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8990
-
3
Department of Neurosurgery222 Piedmont Ave Ste 2200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8990
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nasser?
I had been in excruciating pain for 17 years; inclusive of Kyphosis, Scoliosis, & Lordosis. He corrected all of these in one surgery. He has given me my life back! I am now pain free. I am 15 months post-op and only need to see him yearly. Not only is he a great surgeon, he is also compassionate. One doesn't always find those two together! Life is short & it's very precious. You would do yourself a tremendous favor to get his opinion.
About Dr. Rani Nasser, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1215225347
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasser works at
Dr. Nasser has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.