Dr. Rani Radhamma, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.7 (9)
Overview of Dr. Rani Radhamma, MD

Dr. Rani Radhamma, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Springfield, MO. 

Dr. Radhamma works at Mercy Clinic Endocrinology - Smith Glynn Callaway in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Radhamma's Office Locations

    Mercy Clinic Endocrinology - Smith Glynn Callaway
    3231 S National Ave Ste 440, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 888-5660
    Mercy Children's Hospital Springfield
    1235 E Cherokee St, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 820-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Springfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 15, 2020
    Most intelligent, kind and compassionate doctor and staff. Highly recommend!
    Brian Cornelison — Nov 15, 2020
    About Dr. Rani Radhamma, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1538366448
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Radhamma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Radhamma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Radhamma works at Mercy Clinic Endocrinology - Smith Glynn Callaway in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Radhamma’s profile.

    Dr. Radhamma has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Radhamma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Radhamma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radhamma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radhamma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radhamma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

