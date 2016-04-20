See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Jose, CA
Dr. Rani Ramachandran, MD

Internal Medicine
2.8 (11)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rani Ramachandran, MD

Dr. Rani Ramachandran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Ramachandran works at OCONNOR HOSPITAL in San Jose, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramachandran's Office Locations

    Oconnor Hospital
    105 N Bascom Ave Ste 203A, San Jose, CA 95128 (408) 294-2399
    Rekha Manghnani MD
    2081 Forest Ave Ste 1, San Jose, CA 95128 (408) 294-2399

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
  • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Cellulitis
Dysphagia
Diabetes Type 2
Cellulitis
Dysphagia
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 20, 2016
    I would highly recommend this doctor for her vast knowledge and experience. She's a very caring doctor and her weight loss program has been substantially impactful in my life losing 25 pounds in 30 days.
    Anja Jakubovic in Santa clara — Apr 20, 2016
    About Dr. Rani Ramachandran, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1881621324
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
