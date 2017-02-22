Dr. Rani Sebti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rani Sebti, MD
Dr. Rani Sebti, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY MOHAMMED V / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Center for Infectious Diseases20 Prospect Ave Ste 607, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 241-4986
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Sebti is the most knowledgeable and caring doctor in his field. I was lucky enough to be under his care when rushed to the emergency room in critical condition. The medical care he provided for me saved my life.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1396712584
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- UNIVERSITY MOHAMMED V / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
Dr. Sebti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sebti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sebti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebti.
