See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Rani Sebti, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Rani Sebti, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rani Sebti, MD

Dr. Rani Sebti, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY MOHAMMED V / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Sebti works at Center For Infectious Diseases in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Sebti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Infectious Diseases
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 607, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 241-4986

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sebti?

    Feb 22, 2017
    Dr Sebti is the most knowledgeable and caring doctor in his field. I was lucky enough to be under his care when rushed to the emergency room in critical condition. The medical care he provided for me saved my life.
    H. Cetrulo in Saddle Brook, NJ — Feb 22, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rani Sebti, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rani Sebti, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sebti to family and friends

    Dr. Sebti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sebti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rani Sebti, MD.

    About Dr. Rani Sebti, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396712584
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY MOHAMMED V / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rani Sebti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sebti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sebti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sebti works at Center For Infectious Diseases in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sebti’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sebti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sebti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rani Sebti, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.