Dr. Rani Lall, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rani Lall, DO
Dr. Rani Lall, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Dr. Lall's Office Locations
Piedmont Heart Institute Perimeter6115 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (770) 716-0051
PHI of Newnan795 Poplar Rd Ste 400, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 716-0051
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Rani Lall, DO
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1598021180
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
