Overview of Dr. Rani Lall, DO

Dr. Rani Lall, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Lall works at Piedmont Heart Institute Perimeter in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.