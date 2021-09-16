Overview of Dr. Rania Abdel-Rahman, MD

Dr. Rania Abdel-Rahman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Abdel-Rahman works at Kidney Medical Care in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nephrotic Syndrome, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Renal Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.