See All Dermatologists in Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Dr. Rania Agha, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rania Agha, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rania Agha, MD is a Dermatologist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Agha works at Summit Dermatology & Aesthetic Surgery Institute in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Varicose Eczema and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Shelley Halper, MD
Dr. Shelley Halper, MD
4.6 (30)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Marsh, MD
Dr. Eric Marsh, MD
4.7 (87)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Klis, MD
Dr. Thomas Klis, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Dupage Immediate Care Ltd
    1s210 Summit Ave, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 282-6004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Varicose Eczema
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Varicose Eczema
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Agha?

    Oct 24, 2022
    Dr. Agha has been my dermatologist for years. Every appointment is the most positive experience! Not only is she an excellent doctor, but she provides the highest level of care and compassion at every visit!! I have recommended her and will continue to recommend her to friends and family.
    Brooke Gawel — Oct 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rania Agha, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rania Agha, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Agha to family and friends

    Dr. Agha's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Agha

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rania Agha, MD.

    About Dr. Rania Agha, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366601312
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beeson Aesthetic Surgery Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rania Agha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agha works at Summit Dermatology & Aesthetic Surgery Institute in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. View the full address on Dr. Agha’s profile.

    Dr. Agha has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Varicose Eczema and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Agha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rania Agha, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.