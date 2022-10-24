Overview

Dr. Rania Agha, MD is a Dermatologist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Agha works at Summit Dermatology & Aesthetic Surgery Institute in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Varicose Eczema and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.