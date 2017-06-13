Dr. Rania Ibrahim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rania Ibrahim, DO
Overview of Dr. Rania Ibrahim, DO
Dr. Rania Ibrahim, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Medicine|Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific|Western University - Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ibrahim's Office Locations
-
1
New Beginnings OBGYN129 Vision Park Blvd Ste 310, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (936) 226-6062Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ibrahim?
I had been struggling with an issue for a very long time, visiting multiple doctors with varying diagnoses - no resolution and losing hope. It took Dr. Ibrahim only one visit to correctly diagnose my issue and prescribe the right treatment. A month later, still no issues and feeling a thousand percent better. Thank you Dr. Ibrahim!!
About Dr. Rania Ibrahim, DO
- Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1912130667
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Tulane University School Medicine|Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific|Western University - Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Dr. Ibrahim speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.