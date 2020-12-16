Dr. Rania Rifaey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rifaey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rania Rifaey, MD
Overview
Dr. Rania Rifaey, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Rifaey works at
Locations
Center for Orthopedic and Spine Health41 Brewster Rd, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 585-3333Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Comprehensive Orthopaedics and Musculoskeletal Care863 N Main Street Ext Ste 200, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 265-3280
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rifaey resolved my back issues. It is wonderful to forget the pain. Consult with Dr Rifaey and Dr Pravda. There is no reason to remain in pain.
About Dr. Rania Rifaey, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1255666350
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rifaey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rifaey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rifaey has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rifaey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rifaey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rifaey.
