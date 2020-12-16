Overview

Dr. Rania Rifaey, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Rifaey works at Center for Orthopedic and Spine Health in Bristol, CT with other offices in Wallingford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.