Dr. Ranil Gajanayaka, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (61)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ranil Gajanayaka, MD

Dr. Ranil Gajanayaka, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Irving, TX. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital

Dr. Gajanayaka works at Dallas Nephrology Associates in Irving, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX and Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Gajanayaka's Office Locations

    Dallas Nephrology Associates - Irving Office
    2005 W Park Dr Ste 200, Irving, TX 75061
    Dallas Nephrology Associates - Southlake OP
    925 E Southlake Blvd Ste 270, Southlake, TX 76092
    Dallas Nephrology Associates - Grapevine OP
    2020 W State Highway 114 Ste 190, Grapevine, TX 76051
    Dallas Nephrology associates, Irving Las Colinas Office
    701 Tuscan Dr Ste 220, Irving, TX 75039

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Grand Itasca Clinic And Hospital
  • Titus Regional Medical Center

Acute Kidney Failure
Acidosis
Hyperkalemia
Acute Kidney Failure
Acidosis
Hyperkalemia

Acute Kidney Failure
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Hyperkalemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hemodialysis
Hypercalcemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Dehydration
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
End-Stage Renal Disease
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Kidney Stones
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peritoneal Dialysis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Osteodystrophy
Renal Scan
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Alkalosis
Amyloidosis
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Small Kidney
Systemic Vasculitis
Ultrasound, Kidney
Vasculitis
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 28, 2023
    Dr G really talks to his patient as a true friend would. He clearly explains with a profound interest & kindness. He answers your questions & makes sure you completely understand all He tells you as His patient. I put my Faith & Trust completely with Dr G & all His medical findings within His treatments for my Chronic Kidney Disease.
    Corrine Nugent-Hayes — Jan 28, 2023
    About Dr. Ranil Gajanayaka, MD

    • Nephrology
    English, Spanish
    1841452380
    Education & Certifications

    Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
    Danbury Hospital
    Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ranil Gajanayaka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gajanayaka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gajanayaka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gajanayaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gajanayaka has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gajanayaka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Gajanayaka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gajanayaka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gajanayaka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gajanayaka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

