Overview of Dr. Ranita Sharma, MD

Dr. Ranita Sharma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at Eric B Chandler Health Center in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

