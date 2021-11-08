Dr. Ranjan Avasthi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avasthi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranjan Avasthi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ranjan Avasthi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Southern Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Avasthi works at
Locations
Peace of Mind Health Services3338 Dogwood Dr, Atlanta, GA 30354 Directions (678) 870-4290Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday11:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Avasthi is a very good doctor . He help find solutions to help his patients. He listens to the needs of the child that's under his care.
About Dr. Ranjan Avasthi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avasthi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avasthi has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avasthi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Avasthi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avasthi.
