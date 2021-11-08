Overview

Dr. Ranjan Avasthi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Southern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Avasthi works at Peace of Mind Health Services 770 870 4290 (PRIMARY LOCATION) in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.