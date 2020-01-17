See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Ranjan Bista, MB BS

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ranjan Bista, MB BS

Dr. Ranjan Bista, MB BS is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH.

Dr. Bista works at El Paso Children's Hospital in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Bista's Office Locations

  1. 1
    El Paso Childrens Hospital
    4845 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 298-5435
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Cigna
    First Health

    Jan 17, 2020
    Dr Bista is an excellent doctor is an great person
    — Jan 17, 2020
    About Dr. Ranjan Bista, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Nepali
    NPI Number
    • 1164658217
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
