Offers telehealth
Dr. Ranjan Chanda, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences|India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Nephrology Associates - Nashville - White Bridge28 White Bridge Pike Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 703-2302
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
I’ve been seeing Dr. Chanda at Centennial Transplant center for the past couple of years. Dr. Chanda has been a positive and very knowledgeable physician to work with. He is always professional and a positive and pleasant person to work with. He is thorough and answers my questions in a manner which I understand
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1578677274
- Baylor University Med Center|Baylor University, University Of California|UC San Francisco
- Erie County Medical Center|University of New York - Buffalo
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences|India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Chanda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chanda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chanda has seen patients for Iron Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chanda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chanda speaks Bengali and Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chanda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chanda.
