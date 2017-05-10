Overview of Dr. Ranjan Gupta, MD

Dr. Ranjan Gupta, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.