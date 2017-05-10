See All Hand Surgeons in Orange, CA
Dr. Ranjan Gupta, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
2.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ranjan Gupta, MD

Dr. Ranjan Gupta, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Gupta works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gupta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uci Medical Center
    Uci Medical Center
101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868
(714) 456-7002
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Santa Ana Outpatient Sgy Center
    Santa Ana Outpatient Sgy Center
1450 E 17th St # 102, Santa Ana, CA 92705
(714) 543-0020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 10, 2017
    Dr. Gupta repaired my rotator cuff tear. I am now ten weeks past surgery without any complications. Every appointment he took the time to educate me and answer all my questions. I felt that he included me in making decisions about my care. I would definitely recommend dr. gupta to other people. Whether I would recommend UCI is another question with not such a positive answer.
    Karin in Irvine, CA — May 10, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Ranjan Gupta, MD
    About Dr. Ranjan Gupta, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hand Surgery/ Microsurgery, UCLA
    Residency
    • Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ranjan Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

