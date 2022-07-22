Overview of Dr. Ranjan Malhotra, MD

Dr. Ranjan Malhotra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sullivan, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital.



Dr. Malhotra works at Sullivan Specialty Clinic in Sullivan, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.