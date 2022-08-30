See All Neurosurgeons in Salisbury, NC
Dr. Ranjan Roy, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (95)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ranjan Roy, MD

Dr. Ranjan Roy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Roy works at Piedmont Neurosurgery and Spine in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roy's Office Locations

    Piedmont Neurosurgery and Spine
    330 Jake Alexander Blvd W Ste 104, Salisbury, NC 28147 (704) 908-2705

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 30, 2022
    From the start, Dr Roy's calming, soothing nature put me at ease. He is very patient, Takes time to answer all your questions. He was very flexible in scheduling me around some vacation plans. My surgery went well. I was up and walking the same day with NO pain! My recovery has continued well, and six weeks later, I am still pain free and ready to get moving again. His office staff is welcoming and friendly and always there for questions and help. I would definitely recommend him for any treatment involving the spine.
    Barbara Bruce — Aug 30, 2022
    About Dr. Ranjan Roy, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1205830221
    Education & Certifications

    • U Southern CA
    • Bellevue Hospital Center|Manhattan Va Med Ctr
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    • Tulane U, School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ranjan Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roy works at Piedmont Neurosurgery and Spine in Salisbury, NC. View the full address on Dr. Roy’s profile.

    Dr. Roy has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

