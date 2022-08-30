Overview of Dr. Ranjan Roy, MD

Dr. Ranjan Roy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Roy works at Piedmont Neurosurgery and Spine in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.