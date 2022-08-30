Dr. Ranjan Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranjan Roy, MD
Overview of Dr. Ranjan Roy, MD
Dr. Ranjan Roy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Roy's Office Locations
Piedmont Neurosurgery and Spine330 Jake Alexander Blvd W Ste 104, Salisbury, NC 28147 Directions (704) 908-2705
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roy?
From the start, Dr Roy's calming, soothing nature put me at ease. He is very patient, Takes time to answer all your questions. He was very flexible in scheduling me around some vacation plans. My surgery went well. I was up and walking the same day with NO pain! My recovery has continued well, and six weeks later, I am still pain free and ready to get moving again. His office staff is welcoming and friendly and always there for questions and help. I would definitely recommend him for any treatment involving the spine.
About Dr. Ranjan Roy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1205830221
Education & Certifications
- U Southern CA
- Bellevue Hospital Center|Manhattan Va Med Ctr
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Roy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roy has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.
