Dr. Ranjan Sachdev, MD
Overview of Dr. Ranjan Sachdev, MD
Dr. Ranjan Sachdev, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Sachdev's Office Locations
Sachdev Orthopaedics LLC3735 Easton Nazareth Hwy Ste 302A, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 515-9994
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is thorough, very patient, and takes as much time as needed to explain the situation and what the possible options would be, along with pros & cons for each.
About Dr. Ranjan Sachdev, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1578561858
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Patiala University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachdev has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sachdev has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachdev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sachdev speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachdev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachdev.
