Dr. Ranjana Bhargava, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Bhargava works at Georgia Cancer Specialists in Athens, GA with other offices in Greensboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.