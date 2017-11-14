Dr. Ranjana Bhargava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhargava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranjana Bhargava, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ranjana Bhargava, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Georgia Cancer Specialists125 King Ave Ste 200, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 369-4478Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Georgia Cancer Specialists1000 Cowles Clinc Way Ste M-200, Greensboro, GA 30642 Directions (770) 740-9664Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly staff, quick lab results. Dr. Bhargava is very understanding and helpful. Highly recommended.
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1750419487
- KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology
