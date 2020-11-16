Overview of Dr. Ranjana Luthra, MD

Dr. Ranjana Luthra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Luthra works at HURLEY MEDICAL CENTER in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.