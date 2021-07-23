See All Pediatricians in Fairfield, CT
Dr. Ranjana Patil, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ranjana Patil, MD

Dr. Ranjana Patil, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Patil works at Fairfield Pediatrics in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Stratford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patil's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fairfield Pediatrics Inc.
    501 Kings Hwy E Ste 203, Fairfield, CT 06825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 333-0800
  2. 2
    Mogelof Dental Group LLC
    2499 Main St, Stratford, CT 06615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 386-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    Jul 23, 2021
    Dr. Patil was my daughters first doctor from the day she was born. (2006) She feels like a family member and has always been completely reliable, patient and wonderful. My daughter is now 15 and today will probably be one of her last appointments with the doctor and she began to cry. We moved about an 45 minutes away and still we always return to Dr. Patil because she is that amazing. Look no further if your in need of someone trustworthy and kind. Dr. Patil is a wonderful family physician
    Ramona — Jul 23, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Ranjana Patil, MD
    About Dr. Ranjana Patil, MD

    Pediatrics
    • Pediatrics
    32 years of experience
    • 32 years of experience
    English, Hindi
    • English, Hindi
    1770576126
    • 1770576126
    Education & Certifications

    BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ranjana Patil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patil has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Patil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

