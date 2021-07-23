Overview of Dr. Ranjana Patil, MD

Dr. Ranjana Patil, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Patil works at Fairfield Pediatrics in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Stratford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.