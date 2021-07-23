Dr. Ranjana Patil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranjana Patil, MD
Overview of Dr. Ranjana Patil, MD
Dr. Ranjana Patil, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Patil works at
Dr. Patil's Office Locations
Fairfield Pediatrics Inc.501 Kings Hwy E Ste 203, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 333-0800
Mogelof Dental Group LLC2499 Main St, Stratford, CT 06615 Directions (203) 386-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patil was my daughters first doctor from the day she was born. (2006) She feels like a family member and has always been completely reliable, patient and wonderful. My daughter is now 15 and today will probably be one of her last appointments with the doctor and she began to cry. We moved about an 45 minutes away and still we always return to Dr. Patil because she is that amazing. Look no further if your in need of someone trustworthy and kind. Dr. Patil is a wonderful family physician
About Dr. Ranjana Patil, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1770576126
Education & Certifications
- BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patil has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patil speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Patil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patil.
