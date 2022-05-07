Overview of Dr. Ranjana Thakur, MD

Dr. Ranjana Thakur, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They graduated from Patna Medical College and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Thakur works at Somerset Cardiocare in Hillsborough, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.