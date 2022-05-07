Dr. Ramanathan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ranjani Ramanathan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ranjani Ramanathan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and Christian Hospital.
Barnes Jewish St Peters Family Medi201 Bjc Saint Peters Dr Ste 200, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 916-9615
Cardiology Diagnostics Ltd70 Jungermann Cir Ste 200, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 441-7174
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Ramamathan is an excellent provider! She cares about her patients and really listens to them. I highly recommend her!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1639212335
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
