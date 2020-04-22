Dr. Ranjeev Nanda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranjeev Nanda, MD
Overview of Dr. Ranjeev Nanda, MD
Dr. Ranjeev Nanda, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Nanda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nanda's Office Locations
-
1
Radiation Medicine Institute2650 Ridge Ave Rm G355, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2590
-
2
Northshore University Health System2100 Pfingsten Rd Ste 1130, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 657-5950
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nanda?
Dr. Nanda oversaw my 8 weeks of radiation therapy and I couldn't have been more pleased. He was very attentive to my needs and concerned about my health and side effects throughout my treatment. I will recommend Dr. Nanda very highly.
About Dr. Ranjeev Nanda, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1548352883
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University
- Emory University
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nanda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nanda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nanda works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nanda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nanda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nanda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.