See All Radiation Oncologists in Evanston, IL
Dr. Ranjeev Nanda, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ranjeev Nanda, MD

Radiation Oncology
2.3 (12)
Map Pin Small Evanston, IL
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ranjeev Nanda, MD

Dr. Ranjeev Nanda, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Nanda works at Radiation Medicine Institute in Evanston, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Nanda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Radiation Medicine Institute
    2650 Ridge Ave Rm G355, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2590
  2. 2
    Northshore University Health System
    2100 Pfingsten Rd Ste 1130, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 657-5950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nanda?

    Apr 22, 2020
    Dr. Nanda oversaw my 8 weeks of radiation therapy and I couldn't have been more pleased. He was very attentive to my needs and concerned about my health and side effects throughout my treatment. I will recommend Dr. Nanda very highly.
    Ron R. — Apr 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ranjeev Nanda, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ranjeev Nanda, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nanda to family and friends

    Dr. Nanda's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nanda

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ranjeev Nanda, MD.

    About Dr. Ranjeev Nanda, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548352883
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Columbia University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Emory University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ranjeev Nanda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nanda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nanda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nanda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nanda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ranjeev Nanda, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.